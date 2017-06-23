Interplas champions Women in Plastics with free event

× Expand WIP

On International Women in Engineering Day (INWED2017), organisers of leading exhibition for the plastics industry, Interplas, have announced the return of the Women in Plastics networking evening, which will champion women working in the plastics processing community.

After its successful debut in 2014, the Women in Plastics networking event returns to Interplas on Wednesday 27th September at 17:00-19:00 in Hall 4 of the Birmingham NEC.

Both Interplas exhibitors and visitors of all genders are welcome to attend the free event to hear presentations from key influencers, learn more about mentoring opportunities and to network.

Speakers confirmed for the Women in Plastics networking evening include Adrienne Houston PhD, Cluster Coordinator for the Woman's Engineering Society (WES) and Director at Eurovacuum Products Ltd., as well as Maryann Wilcox, President of the Society of Plastics Engineers' UK and Sales Manager at Silvergate Plastics.

Leanne Taylor, Women in Plastics Group Founder, said: "The Women in Plastics Group aims to champion diversity by highlighting the women in the industry that are doing great work, in every capacity. We have had some fantastic feedback and there is great support from the industry for the group.

"We need to back this up with events where members can meet face-to-face and discuss the challenges and opportunities facing women working in the modern plastics industry, as well as how to encourage more to choose a career within it. The event at Interplas will provide this and we look forward to encouraging as many people as possible to join us.”

For more information on the event, and to reserve your place, please click here.

Interplas 2017 will take place in Hall 4 of the NEC, Birmingham, UK, 26th-28th September. Visitors can register for free at www.interplasuk.com.