Interplas momentum builds as visitor registration officially opens

× Expand Interplas Reg Registration for Interplas is now open.

The momentum building around Interplas is set to intensify this week, as registration for visitors officially opens.

Rapid News Communications Group, the organiser of the UK’s leading plastics event, which will be held from 26-28 September, is inviting visitors to secure free entry to the show with a badge that will not only grant them access to Interplas, but also the co-located shows, making it a value-add experience.

Under the theme 'Innovation Happens Here', Interplas 2017 is the only event in the UK to cover all the plastics manufacturing processes, applications and services, making it a vital focal point for the entire plastics supply chain.

Co-located with additive manufacturing and 3D printing event, TCT Show, visitors will also benefit from the opportunity to explore these rapidly developing technologies, which are playing a bigger role alongside traditional plastics manufacturing.

A visit to Interplas in 2017 will provide even further opportunities, says Rapid News Communications Group, owing to an expanded show floor some 25 percent larger in size than the last event in 2014.

This larger space has already attracted some of the biggest names in global plastics processing, allowing more exhibitors to showcase their latest machinery, materials and services.

In addition, the expanded show floor is again offering value-add features, such as the Knowledge Pavilion, where visitors can source information and advice; Mediplas at Interplas, a dedicated area of the show floor for medical plastics; and the expert-packed Main Stage conference programme.

The event will also recognise forward-looking technologies and projects with the ‘Interplas Introducing’ stage, while the event will also welcome back the popular Women in Plastics networking evening.

Leanne Taylor, Interplas Conference Manager, explained: “Still some five months out from the show, there is a real sense of momentum building, with many exhibitors making Interplas the focal point for their activities in 2017.

“Now that registration is open, visitors can secure their place to ensure that come September they can take advantage of the opportunity to compare working technology, find answers to their questions and gain genuine insight. Where business is concerned, it’s an opportunity not to be missed.”

You can register for the show by clicking here.