Interplas visitors to access new UK suppliers on PlastikCity Pavilion

A new Pavilion unique to Interplas 2017 will give visitors the opportunity to meet several new suppliers whilst at the show.

The PlastikCity Pavilion will introduce 20 exhibitors to visitors, providing access to new products and services from UK companies.

These include a robot gripper supplier, a machine guarding supplier, an oil management company and a thermal imaging service provider, who are exhibiting for the first time at the show.

“PlastikCity is delighted that over 60 of their partners will be exhibiting at this year’s Interplas exhibition in September, 20 of which are on the new PlastikCity Pavilion,” commented Carl Futcher, Managing Director at PlastikCity.

“Following a very successful show in 2014, we are delighted the organisers worked with us to provide the PlastikCity Pavilion, where we’ll be hosting 20 of our partners.

“The majority of these companies have never exhibited at Interplas before, so this opportunity is great for them and also provides the visitors with many new products that wouldn’t have been present at past events.

“Our team is looking forward to what we’re sure will be another great show, where we’ll welcome many customers, both old and new.”

Plastikcity will host a reception event on the Pavilion where visitors can find out more information about each exhibitor.

Find them:

Hall 4 - Stand A40