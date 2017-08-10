Kistler's ComoNeo comes to Interplas

Kistler Instruments will present the latest version of its ComoNeo cavity pressure monitoring system on its stand G80, at Interplas 2017.

The system is easily configured to meet specific user needs with up to 32 inputs for piezoelectric cavity pressure sensors, 16 inputs for temperature measurement and four analogue voltage channels for machine signals, such as screw position and machine pressure.

The ComoNeo is the system of choice for injection moulders that aim to optimise monitoring and analysis of the moulding, increasing productivity and removing defects at the earliest stage in the production process.

ComoNeo monitors the profile of cavity pressure in real-time with graphical display, showing process fluctuations. Integrated data storage allows recording of curve histories with at least 50,000 cycles. Curve superimposition and a host of other useful functions (changeable colour schemes to display curves, cycle comments, cursor functions, etc.) allow detailed analysis directly on the injection moulding machine.

The system reduces manual input and has speedy setup. The accurate monitoring will reduce false rejects and faulty components.

By ensuring maximum production efficiency and minimum reject rates, the Kistler ComoNeo monitoring system is the natural choice for quality conscious injection moulding companies which demand the highest standards of productivity and product quality. The objective of Kistler’s development of cavity pressure monitoring has always been the achievement of ‘Zero Defect’ which the ComoNeo system now delivers at lower cost than other systems, including vision systems.