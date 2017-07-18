Knowledge Pavilion brings brightest British plastics brains to Interplas 2017

× Expand Pavilions Interplas visitors will benefit from specialised knowledge on the pavilion

Interplas 2017 will emphasise the importance of cooperation, experience and innovation this September at the Knowledge Pavilion, a new feature for the show.

Visitors to Interplas will benefit from access to a fully staffed Pavilion compiled of the plastic industry’s leading trade bodies, membership associations, consultants and service providers.

Brand new for the 2017 event, the ‘Knowledge Pavilion’ will be presented as a dedicated space for engaging in the plastics dialogue, where visitors can get fast access to information, advice and support.

The Society of Plastics Engineers (SPE); the Knowledge Transfer Network (KTN); the Plastics Machinery Manufacturers and Distributors Association (PMMDA); the Institute of Materials, Minerals and Mining (IOM3); the Plastics Consultancy Network (PCN); and The Worshipful Company of Horners will all be represented in the Knowledge Pavilion, offering visitors the opportunity to engage with them.

This new addition to the Interplas 2017 programme gives attendees from every section of plastics processing the chance to develop their industry knowledge and to forge relationships with some of the brightest brains in the industry, who will be on-hand and prepared to give advice on product research and development, materials selection and behaviour, skills and education, and regulation.

Taking place from 26th-28th September 2017, organiser, Interplas Events Ltd, part of the Rapid News Communications Group, is already anticipating the Knowledge Hub to be a popular feature of the show, which is expected to welcome 400 exhibitors to its expanded show floor at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC), Birmingham.

“The Knowledge Pavilion will be staffed throughout Interplas by experts from the plastic industry’s leading associations who, together, have an unrivalled knowledge and wealth of experience in a number of areas,” explained Leanne Taylor, Interplas spokesperson.

"Visitors are encouraged to take advantage of this unique chance to find solutions to challenges, ask specific questions, gain important and useful contacts and of course benefit from networking and discussions held on the Pavilion itself.

"Kevin Horne, Chairman, PMMDA, said: "We are very much looking forward to some interesting and insightful conversations with visitors as part of the Knowledge Pavillion at Interplas. With the PMMDA’s presence as part of this, combined with our 25 members currently signed up to exhibit come September, we believe that the show this year is set to be terrific.

"The Pavilion will give visitors an ideal opportunity to ask questions about their specific manufacturing and business needs and receive information and insight on updates that can help businesses remain competitive in a period of uncertainty as Brexit negotiations take place."

Dr Bernie Rickinson, Chief Executive, IOM3, said: "IOM3 is a professional body, which can help people working in the polymer and related industries with their career progression and to gain registered qualifications. Staff will be on-hand on our stand to advise on the process of registration and give details of our member benefits to help individuals in their careers.

"IOM3 also runs a confidential and objective Materials Information Service. Our experts have a wealth of experience and this long running service does everything from finding relevant literature to arranging for testing and consultancy services. We look forward to welcoming visitors to Interplas and to the Knowledge Pavilion."

Visitors can register for free at www.interplasuk.com