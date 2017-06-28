LVS Small Plastic Parts to showcase ‘Concept to Production’ capability at Interplas

LVS Small Plastic Parts, established in 1975, has evolved into a leading plastic injection moulding company, now a contract manufacturing partner to some major companies in the UK and Europe.

Its modern facility in Telford operates 36 injection moulding machines with up to 800 tonnes locking force, many also having robotic automation.

LVS offer a full service from design concept to just-in-time delivery, backed by added value processes, tooling support and metrology services. The company will demonstrate its ‘concept to production’ capabilities by exhibiting components they have helped to develop.

Simon Anderson, Managing Director, and Business Development Manager Charles Carter will host their stand. Anderson is an advocate of bringing manufacturing work back to the UK, this recently culminated in his being part of a specialist panel on this subject matter at the recent SMMT International Automotive Summit.

Metrology expert Stuart Windsor will also attend, to highlight the independent LVS QMS measurement service that is available to companies without their own in-house metrology department, or with capacity issues.