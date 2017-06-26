Pentagon Plastics promises moulding display at Interplas

Pentagon Plastics, based in Sussex, is looking ahead to its attendance at Interplas, with a focus at the show on its bespoke technical injection moulding services.

With a wide range of industry sectors supported by Pentagon, visitors to its exhibits in September will be able to see examples of Pentagon's technical moulding capabilities, as well as some of its smaller mould tooling solutions.

Pentagon’s on-site services include Design Assistance, Development, Toolmaking, Plastic Injection Moulding and Post Moulding operations. In June 2016 Pentagon acquired Phoenix Engineering, with a speciality in making complex multi-cavity tooling, with offerings in repair, modification, servicing and refurbishments of existing tooling. This has broadened the scope of mould tool services offered by Pentagon, as the two companies run side by side.

Pentagon has ten injection moulding presses, ranging in press size from 22-280 tonne locking pressure, supporting customer production from very low volume up to medium volume runs while achieving shot weights of 0.5grm through to 550 grms.

Visitors to Interplas 2017 , September 26, 27 and 28, can find Pentagon on stand B8.