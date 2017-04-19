PMMDA looks forward to success at Interplas as UK moulding machinery figures increase

× Expand pmmda The PMMDA's Chairman, Kevin Horne, says the association members are looking forward to another successful Interplas in September

The Chairman of the Plastics Machinery Moulders and Distributors Association (PMMDA) says that the organisation is looking forward to a successful exhibition at Interplas this year, following on from a positive 2016 for its members.

Speaking to BP&R, Kevin Horne said recent statistics showed an increase in the value of moulding machines sold into the UK and Ireland, and, although the actual numbers were a slightly down, turnover had increased by 15 percent.

“This is impressive to say the least,” Horne said. “Having recently had a conversation with senior figures within the BPF, they reported similar growth patterns from their own membership, which includes end users, manufacturers as well as machinery suppliers during 2016.”

Horne said that the upcoming Interplas exhibition in September, which is the biggest plastics trade show in the UK, is the ideal forum for PMMDA members to showcase their machinery to an audience looking to compare and contrast a wide range of plastics manufacturing equipment.

“We are looking forward to the show this year, which will give visitors an ideal opportunity to view working machinery, ask questions about their specific manufacturing needs and receive information and insight on updates that can help businesses remain competitive in a period of uncertainty as Brexit negotiations take place,” Horne commented.

The PMMDA is exhibiting as part of the ‘Knowledge Pavillion at Interplas, which has been specifically designed to group together trade bodies, membership associations, consultants and service providers in order for visitors to easily find out information, solve problems or be signposted to the right area of expertise for their particular end sector.

“We are very much looking forward to some interesting and insightful conversations with visitors as part of the Knowledge Pavillion at Interplas,” Horne continued. “With the PMMDA’s presence as part of this, combined with our 24 members currently signed up to exhibit come September, we believe that the show this year is set to be terrific.”

Interplas, which will take place from 26-28 September at Birmingham’s NEC, has recently expanded into an additional hall for the first time since 2005, following increased demand. There is currently 360 confirmed exhibitors, with over 85 percent of the total floor space sold with over five months still to go before the event takes place.

“The endorsement of Interplas by the PMMDA once again in 2017 is testament to the strength of the show and our efforts to make it a success for the UK plastics industry and something that we can all be proud of, enjoy and benefit from,” commented Duncan Wood, CEO, Rapid News Communications Group and Event Director for Interplas. “We look forward to a fruitful partnership in the run up to September and beyond."

Registration for Interplas is now open. To secure a free badge, click here.