Renmar builds on previous Interplas shows with new range of machinery

Renmar will exhibited at its third Interplas, showing improvements on a successful showing in 2014 when Renmar exhibited AEC mould heaters, a Virginio Nastri conveyor, Cumberland granulator AEC blender with hopper loader and machines from Amut.
Its stand at Interplas 2017 will have two completely new AEC mould heater designs, a Virginio Nastri conveyor, a blender and granulator from EnginPlast, Renmar’s own dryer and loader, a display from Amut, a Swegon chiller and a robot.
New team member Steve Lane, pictured, who joined Renmar in April, will also be at the show.
Renmar will be on stand H90, Hall 4.
Steve Lane Renmar
Steve Lane has recently been appointed as Technical Sales Manager at Renmar