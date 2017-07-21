Renmar builds on previous Interplas shows with new range of machinery

Renmar will exhibited at its third Interplas, showing improvements on a successful showing in 2014 when Renmar exhibited AEC mould heaters, a Virginio Nastri conveyor, Cumberland granulator AEC blender with hopper loader and machines from Amut.

Its stand at Interplas 2017 will have two completely new AEC mould heater designs, a Virginio Nastri conveyor, a blender and granulator from EnginPlast, Renmar’s own dryer and loader, a display from Amut, a Swegon chiller and a robot.

New team member Steve Lane, pictured, who joined Renmar in April, will also be at the show.

Renmar will be on stand H90, Hall 4.