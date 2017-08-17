Roemheld to put safety first with magnetic clamping system

× Expand Roemheld

Roemheld says safety will be the main attraction at Interplas, as it showcases its range of M-TECS magnetic clamping systems. These are designed to offer maintenance-free flexibility and fast changeovers for the rubber, thermoplastics and plastic processing industries.

Visitors to the Roemheld stand will be able to see the M-TECS 130 system, which can operate at temperatures of up to 130 oC. Designed for thermoplastics applications, its long pole design is based on a double magnet system for outstanding power concentration.

The M-TECS 210 magnetic clamping system, that can operate at temperatures of up 210oC, will also be on display. This brings new processing opportunities for elastomer and duroplastic applications, with a power version especially available for injection moulding presses. With no downtime to cool down or heat up tools, Roemheld says retooling times can be cut “sometimes by hours”. As the operator does not need to make contact with the moulds, they can be changed even when hot, for convenience and safety.

Terry O’Neill, Managing Director of Roemheld, said: “The systems are designed to suit all types of machines, whether horizontal or vertical and are ideal for retrofitting.”

Visit Roemheld - Hall 4 | Stand J25