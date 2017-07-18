SteriTouch to show cleanable keyboards at Interplas

The SteriType keyboard is washable and features an integrated silicone cover, creating a fully sealed unit.

The white Magnum ABS body of the keyboard and silk polyurethane coating on the silicone cover contain SteriTouch antimicrobial protection throughout, preventing the growth of bacteria, biofilm and mould for their usable lifetime.

The keyboards have undergone chemical resistance testing which has proven that the antimicrobial properties will remain effective even while using disinfectants or harsh cleaning agents such as bleach or methyl ethyl ketone.

Also available as part of the initial launch is a washable, antimicrobial mouse, which alongside the keyboards, are suitable for any working area where hygiene is important.

Exhibiting at Interplas from Stand B88, SteriTouch will be showcasing its new own-brand products, as well as its core range of stock and custom antimicrobial and detectable solutions for polymers.