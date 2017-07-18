Summit Systems to show array of technology for bespoke ancillaries at Interplas

Summit Systems will return to the NEC for its tenth appearance at Interplas, showing how it develops bespoke solutions to make production faster, more efficient and less wasteful.

The 2017 stand will feature a range of top equipment from world-class manufacturers, plus some surprises relating to its new makeover.

Mike Jordan, Managing Director, said: “Having spent over two and a half decades scouring the world for new technologies, we now have an incredibly strong portfolio for our clients to choose between and Interplas is the number one event to showcase these products.”

Summit has welcomed new staff to its team who are excited to experience Interplas, and the technical sales team are looking forward to welcoming customers to the stand; Hall 4, stand E30 from 26th – 28th September.