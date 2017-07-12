Thermoplay to show range of small nozzles at Interplas

Thermoplay, a hot runners company from the Aosta Valley, Italy, will show its expanded small nozzle series, featuring the FØ11, at Interplas.

Designed for special applications in the packaging, medical and electronics sectors, the nozzle has a smaller pitch and is available for valve gate applications. The FØ11 valve gate nozzle has a minimum pitch of 17mm. Thanks to its compact profile, this nozzle is ideal for use in restricted areas and allows injection on an ‘inside’ surface of the part.

The nozzle and tip design allows low thermal dispersion giving the maximum flexibility to the mould maker to design the cooling system.

Valve gate actuation can be pneumatic or hydraulic, individual or plate actuated, making them ideal for high cavitation applications requiring increased precision.

The pin, available in a cylindrical or conical option, is designed to minimise the witness mark on the part (0.8 -1.2mm) providing the highest quality finish.

The FØ11 valve gate nozzle series combine flexibility and quality, and is available in lengths from 56 to 146 mm as standard.

This nozzle is suitable for injection moulding of all thermoplastics, excluding stiffened materials.

thermoplay.com

Hall A4 Booth C30