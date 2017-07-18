Thormac showing process expertise at Interplas 2017

Thormac, one of Ireland’s leading injection moulders, will exhibit at Interplas in September, presenting its capabilities in complex technical moulding, including insert and hybrid moulding and work with Organo sheet materials

Sean Ryan, Director, said: “We are more than looking forward to Interplas 2017 and the opportunity to demonstrate our technical credentials to buyers and specifiers in the UK. In particular, Thormac has many solutions to offer the automotive and aerospace industries in the design and production of lightweight mouldings.’

Wittmann Battenfeld technology has played its part in producing the latest Thormac Organo-based products. A MacroPower 350 tonne moulding machine is at the heart of the latest Organo-based production which, according to Ryan, offers many advantages over conventional thermoset or thermoplastic production. He added: “Shorter cycle times, weight reduction and reduced wall thickness are some of the many benefits of fibre-based moulding that Thormac will be showing at Interplas 2017.”

× Expand Thormac Logo

Thormac has been manufacturing in Shannon, Ireland since 1979. The management team of Maurice McLernon, Sean Ryan and David Foley completed an MBO of the company in February 2015.

The business has been steadily investing in Wittmann Battenfeld moulding technology, specialising in plastic design, prototyping, large part moulding and value added services, with particular expertise in the manufacture of low to medium volume precision components to a wide range of industries.

The company’s 40,000square foot manufacturing facility is located near Shannon Airport. The facilities include a clean room and 19 machines ranging from 25 tonne to 1100 tonne locking force.

Visit Thormac at Interplas 2017 - Hall 4 Stand C61.