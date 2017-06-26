UPM Conveyors to show sensors and bulk solutions at Interplas

UPM Conveyors, based in Slough, will be exhibiting at Interplas at the NEC Birmingham in September, at stand number L13.

UPM Conveyors will demonstrate metal detection with multi-lane product divert and merge together, with a food grade 360 degree carousel, plus stainless steel gravity roller conveyors.

The stall at Interplas will feature the latest automation via belt conveyors with operational solutions for cooling, counting, singulation and orientation of product handling, static removal and metal detection, in the context of improving efficiencies and profitability.

UPM has exhibited regularly at Interplas, since its move from the London Olympia to the NEC in 1978, UPM displaying its full programme of Ancillary equipment.

Roy Fowler said: “It’s always very exciting and rewarding to attend industry shows and discuss our conveyor solutions in detail with those who could benefit from them most.

We have a longstanding relationship with Interplas especially and look forward to this continuing long into the future as we develop more innovative systems.”