Wittmann Battenfeld UK celebrates partnership decade at Interplas

Wittmann Battenfeld UK will present an increased portfolio of injection moulding machinery and ancillary equipment at Interplas 2017.

The Wittmann Group’s acquisition of Battenfeld is ten years old on April 1st 2018 and both brands have developed through the partnership.

The company’s newly-designed MicroPower, SmartPower and MacroPower injection machines continue to make inroads into the British contract moulding market. Low-cost operations, compact footprint/size, modular design and competitive pricing all make good reasons for purchase.

Wittmann’s comprehensive range of ancillary equipment – automation, materials handling, temperature – also mean that complete production cells can be sourced and purchased from Barry Hill’s WIBA UK team, established for thirty years in Wellingborough.

The company maintains a total of twelve service engineers in the UK and Ireland. Additional 24/7 online technical back up is available from HQ in Vienna, Austria and resources in factory planning/configuration and production cell designs are also available from Wellingborough.

WIBA UK equipment is used in all sectors of UK manufacturing, from clean room medical to automotive and general goods. The company’s MicroPower based moulding leads the world for micron-perfect accuracy and its growing MacroPower machines can handle the largest payloads, especially when paired with Wittmann’s renowned linear robots.

Barry Hill said: “We look forward to helping our Interplas 2017 visitors make investments that will be of service through the coming months. All the features on our newest equipment are designed to save one or more of the following factors - time, space, energy, money. We believe that we really have something for everyone and encourage all moulders to spend some time with us at the show.”