Women in Plastics announces next event to coincide with International Women’s Day

× Expand WIP2 The WIP launch event in 2014

Women in Plastics, the UK-based networking group for the plastics industry, has announced details of its next event to coincide with International Women’s Day.

As part of its celebrations, the group has revealed that a networking event, featuring guest speakers, information on mentoring opportunities and recognition of inspirational women working in the industry, will take place during Interplas 2017 on Wednesday 27th September.

“The Women in Plastics Group aims to highlight the females in the industry that are doing great work, in every type of capacity,” commented Leanne Taylor, Group Founder. “It was a natural step, therefore, to announce the news of our next event on International Women’s Day, which both celebrates achievement and highlights the importance of gender parity.”

The event, which is open to all genders, will take place between 17:00-19:00 in Hall 4 of Birmingham’s NEC Arena and is free to attend, regardless of whether delegates are exhibiting or visiting Interplas. Further information on speakers will be unveiled in due course.

“We have had some fantastic feedback and there is great support from the industry for the group. We need to back this up with events where members can meet face-to-face and discuss the challenges and opportunities facing women working in the modern plastics industry, as well as how to encourage more to choose a career within it. The event at Interplas will provide this and we look forward to encouraging as many people as possible to join us.”

Membership of the Women in Plastics Group is free. For more information on the Group, and to reserve your place at the event, please contact leanne@rapidnews.com