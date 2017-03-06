Is 3D printing a threat or an opportunity? – BPF host seminar

To explore the impact the growth of 3D printing may have on the plastics industry, the British Plastics Federation (BPF) is hosting a seminar, ‘3D Printing: Threat or Opportunity?’, in London on 15th March.

This full-day event will explore the possible impact of 3D printing on the UK plastics industry and how companies can potentially exploit this technology. As well as featuring a number of interesting case studies, the event will look at whether 3D printing has become over hyped, how UK companies can access funding to develop 3D printing capabilities, and what the future holds for this developing technology.

The BPF has secured a number of expert speakers, including representatives from University of Nottingham, FDM Digital Solution, 3D Filaprint and Added Scientific.

Francisco Morcillo, BPF Head of Public and Industrial Affairs, said: "Due to increasing interest and the growth of the 3D printing industry in recent years, it is important for many plastics companies to understand how this technology could impact their business as manufacturing in the conventional sense evolves. This seminar provides a great platform for those simply wishing to know more about 3D printing or for those who have adopted or are considering adopting 3D printing capabilities."

3D Printing: Threat or Opportunity? costs £149 plus VAT for BPF members and £249 plus VAT for non-members.

For more information about this event, please visit the website here.