KraussMaffei to attend PSE Europe

KraussMaffei, a world leading systems provider of reaction process machinery, will be attending the first ever Polyurethane Solutions Expo (PSE) in Munich, from 27th to 29th June 2017.

KraussMaffei will use the platform to present its extensive range of products and technologies to a broad specialist public.

Alongside this, KraussMaffei will invite interested customers and visitors to Competence Day Pultrusion on 28th June in the TechCenter at the company’s headquarters in Munich.

The Competence Day Pultrusion will take place concurrently with PSE Europe, and the focus will be on the new iPul pultrusion system, which doubles the previous manufacturing speeds in the pultrusion process for the production of highly filled, fibre-reinforced plastic components.

The new iPul system will produce a hollow profile with dimensions of 40mm by 40mm.

The Competence Day Pultrusion event will consist of specialist presentations and exhibitions by numerous partners, including Thomas Technik, Evonik, Huntsman, and Covestro.

Steffen Bauer, Sales Manager for Germany at KraussMaffei, said: “The demand for long-life, light, and at the same time economic polyurethane solutions show no sign of letting up. This meanwhile applies not only for the automotive industry, but also for other branches of industry such as construction, the electrics and electrical industry, transports, the sports and recreation industry, and medical technology. PSE Europe, the first international specialist trade show with a clear focus on the processing of polyurethane, provides us with an outstanding opportunity to present our multifaceted, modular solutions to a broad specialist public from the most diverse sectors.”

Bauer continued: “A major advantage of the KraussMaffei solutions is their modularity. This applies both for our metering machines and mixing heads, and for our mould carrier systems, foam moulds, or cutting technologies such as punching and milling.”

KraussMaffei will be situated at Booth 310 at PSE Europe.