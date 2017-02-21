Manchester Polymer Group reveals line-up for sustainability-themed rubber seminar

Manchester Polymer Group has announced the programme for its upcoming sustainability-themed rubber seminar on May 15th 2017.

The Rubber in Engineering Group will also join Manchester Polymer Group at the seminar at the Lancashire County Cricket Club, Manchester, where the event will be held.

Seminar discussions will cover fillers, with a keynote paper from Artis entitled ‘Sustainable Fillers for Future Elastomers’, leading the programme. Following this, recycling papers will cover developments in recycling and re-use of waste rubber from Smithers RAPRA, with Polymer Recyclers asking the question as to whether recycling tyres back to tyres is an opportunity or a pipe dream.

The seminar will also look materials and additives, with Versalis, Dupont Performance Elastomers and BASF to focus on how EPDM, ethylene acrylic elastomers and stabilisers can face up to sustainability challenges.

The seminar will end with a ‘Processing and Testing’ session, during which Elastocon will cover ‘Stress Relaxation and Lifetime Estimation of Rubber Materials’ and RAPRA will discuss ‘Exploiting Innovation to meet the challenges of Sustainable Manufacturing’. Finally, Sherkin Technologies will also review equipment to support R&D and manufacture of materials and products.

