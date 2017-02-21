Misconceptions about cost of robots are stopping SMEs realising their potential, says ABB

× Expand ABB Robots at ABB Headquarters in Milton Keynes

Misconceptions about the cost, flexibility and complexity of robots are holding many UK SMEs back from realising their true potential, says a supplier of industrial robotics and automation equipment.

According to Mike Wilson, General Industry Sales Manager for ABB Robotics in the UK and Ireland, multiple benefits of switching to robots, such as improved productivity, increased competitiveness and enhanced flexibility, are overlooked by many small and medium sized companies unsure of what to specify.

In order to help UK SMEs better understand if robotic automation is right for their business, and what particular strategies or approach should be taken, ABB Robotics is holding a seminar at its headquarters in Milton Keynes on Wednesday, 17th March.

The ‘Switch to Robots’ seminar will reportedly provide a simple, step-by-step guide to introducing robot automation to the factory floor, as well as to the key issues around specifying, installing and operating a robot, including how to assess which processes can be automated and how to develop the right solution for specific needs.

"Our Switch to Robots event has been designed to help businesses to easily identify whether a robot could be beneficial and explain the steps they need to take in specifying and installing the best solution for their requirements,” explained Wilson.

Other topics covered will include how to calculate the potential return on investment that can be achieved in different types of applications and how to make the case for an investment.

There will also be a hands-on workshop session in ABB's training centre, providing the opportunity to see and use some of the latest robot technology, including ABB's RobotStudio offline programming software, which is designed to greatly reduce the time and cost of setting up a robot system by enabling robot cells to be modelled and tested off-line.

Anyone interested in attending the event should register using this link.