Norco to target DSEI with lightweight composite structures

Manufacturer of lightweight composite structures and GRP (glass-reinforced plastic) mouldings Norco has targeted the Defence and Security Equipment International (DSEI) event to showcase its increasing capability to provide lightweight composite structures to the defence sector.

The DSEI event takes place once every two years, and brings together the global defence and security sector to share experiences and innovation.

This will be the first time Norco has attended the event, but with significant growth in its activities in the sector, DSEI presents an ideal opportunity to demonstrate what Norco can offer.

Within the defence sector, Norco manufactures satellite dishes and radomes to extremely tight tolerances.

Norco has a complete capability in composite manufacturing, stretching from CAD design for manufacturing, through patterns and moulds, to component production using sophisticated processes, as well as assembly and fit.

Norco also operates within the aerospace sector, manufacturing drones and flight simulators.

Mark Northey, Managing Director of Norco Holdings, said: “We fully understand the importance of having a presence at DSEI, with many of our current and potential customers either exhibiting or planning on visiting the event. The defence and security sector offers us significant opportunities as key properties of reduced weight and lower cost impact on buyer decisions. Our recent experience on diverse projects including UAV’s, naval work boats, and simulators ensure we can offer customers world-class expertise in their composite requirements and we look forward to demonstrating at DSEI this year.”

DSEI runs from 12th to 15th September at London ExCel, and will have five key sector-focused zones, Air, Land, Naval, Security, and Joint, all showcasing the latest equipment and systems.

Norco will be at stand S4-250, which is part of the ADS UK Pavilion.