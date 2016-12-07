PVC 2017 to present "most comprehensive" review of sector to date

× Expand Brighton PVC 2017 will once again be held in Brighton

Attendees of next year's 'PVC 2017' conference are to get the "most comprehensive review and update" of the sector to date, according to the event's organising committee.

The three-day event, held in Brighton, UK, from 25-27 April, will comprise a programme covering everything from sustainability and regulatory updates to breakout sessions looking at new, developing markets for PVC, such as the 3D printing industry.

Speakers from across the world will attend the event, including Dr. Brigitte Dero, General Manager of VinylPlus, who will update attendees on April 25 on the progress made in year six of a challenging 10-year voluntary sustainability development programme.

The first day of the conference will also see a keynote paper delivered by Professor Michael Braungart, who will look at sustainability as an innovation driver for the PVC industry. He will challenge delegates to think beyond current efforts towards a 'cradle-to-cradle' approach, where products and production processes are designed through principles that are healthy and even beneficial to humans and nature.

Regular contributors to the event will be back in 2017, including the IHS' Henry Warren, who will provide market updates from Europe, North America, China and Japan.

World-class breakout sessions

Days two and three of the conference, on 26 and 27 April respectively, will feature three concurrent sessions throughout the day, covering a total of around 60 papers.

Delegates will have the option of attending sessions dedicated to their area of industry, for example, converters will benefit from an almost full-day strengthened session on the processing side covering latest machinery, processing efficiency and savings. In addition, there will be a full day for profile producers covering profile formulation developments and efficiency improvements.

Sustainability and recycling, including medical recycling, will again feature in the programme. As previously mentioned, a new session, entitled 'Future and Developing Markets' will include 3D printing as an option for PVC.

Another session will look at the many and varied formulation possibilities for flexible PVC developments, with an additional and separate focus on plastisols, will also be of interest to those working in the different applications in these areas.

The session 'Property Evaluation and Improvements' will cover wood composites, nanocomposites, fibre fillers and an update on the residual quality of old uPVC gas and water pipe.

Additional sessions will cover resin-polymerisation, development and supply and additives, with reference to new heat stabilisers, surface modification, smoke suppression and the very latest updates on the regulatory posing regarding titanium dioxide pigment and azodicarbonamide blowing agent.