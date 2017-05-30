RECOUP Plastics Recycling Conference to discuss "opportunities for change"

RECOUP will hold its Plastics Recycling Conference at the KingsGate Conference Centre in Peterborough on the 28th September 2017.

The conference intends to provide a platform in which knowledge and best practice can be shared, and important plastics recycling topics can be discussed and debated.

Environmental journalist, Lucy Siegle, will chair the opening session, entitled 'Plastics Recycling - Opportunities for Change'.

Commenting, Siegle said: "It's a real privilege for me to be part of the RECOUP conference in September.

"After all this is a time of real possibility and innovation in terms of how we can change how we manufacture, consume and think about plastics in a way that can revolutionise the environmental outcome. The question is no longer, how can we be less bad? But how best can we activate serious change?"

The closing session, entitled 'Turning the Tide - Changing Perceptions', will be chaired by Sky News.

Other speakers include representatives from Veolia UK, the Co-operative Group, and RPC.

The event and exhibition spaces are free for RECOUP members, while non-members will pay £120 plus VAT for attendance, and £225 plus VAT for exhibition spaces.

Registration can be completed here.