Recycling Association to hold ‘Quality First’ conference

The Recycling Association's first conference focusing on mitigating issues attached to sourcing quality recyclates will be held in April.

Following the launch of its ‘Quality First’ campaign last year, the Recycling Association has released details of its first conference.

The Quality First event will highlight the problems many UK organisations are experiencing when sourcing and supplying quality recycled materials.

Tickets are now available for the conference, which will take place at the BPP Law School, Red Lion Street in Holborn, London on April 5th 2017.

Speakers and visitors to Quality First 2017 will discuss key recycling challenges, including changing global requirements; an illegal trade of sub-standard materials causing reputation damage; regulatory inconsistency and an industry need for supply chain responsibility.

Simon Ellin, the Recycling Association’s Chief Executive, said: “The Quality First Recycling Conference takes a long, hard look at the UK's recycling supply chain and shines a spotlight on the challenges we face within this global market.

“The conference will look at the challenges faced by those who use, collect, sell, transport and design with recycled materials. Anyone who profits from the recycled materials sector, or whose business could profit in the future, has an interest in making this market work and should attend."

Designer Wayne Hemingway MBE, Kevin Vyse of Marks and Spencer and Wade Schuetzeberg of ACN are confirmed speakers.

Tickets are available here.