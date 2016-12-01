‘Towards Circular Economy’ announced as theme of VinylPlus Sustainability Forum 2017

× Expand CE

The the fifth VinylPlus Sustainability Forum will take the theme of ‘Towards Circular Economy’ when it takes place in Berlin, Germany on May 10th and 11th 2017.

The event, organised by VinylPlus, the European PVC industry sustainability programme, will focus on sustainability and delivering durable solutions for PVC within the high-profile context of the European Commission’s Circular Economy Package.

It will also feature sessions with EU authorities on Circular Economy policies, both regionally and Europe-wide.

The 2017 Forum is a ‘not-to-be-missed’ event for VinylPlus members and their stakeholders to share insight on potentially growing opportunities for PVC to contribute to a stronger circular economy where resources are used in a more sustainable way.

Key topics will include the contribution of the vinyl industry to the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), global vinyl market and industry initiatives.

Featuring case studies, success stories and panel talks, the programme will also include discussions on eco-design and innovation concepts, including a look at better lifestyles with smart PVC products.

“The Circular Economy is currently very high on the European political agenda. Important decisions will be taken in the context of the Circular Economy Package, which will have an impact on the plastics industry as a whole in the future,” commented Brigitte Dero, VinylPlus General Manager.

“Through the VinylPlus Voluntary Commitment, we are moving the European PVC industry towards a Circular Economy and have already demonstrated significant progress and achievements towards our sustainability goals. Once again, our annual event provides a valuable opportunity for participants to collaborate, share best practice and gain positively from collective input.”

VinylPlus is the renewed ten-year Voluntary Commitment of the European PVC industry. The programme establishes a long-term framework for the sustainable development of the PVC industry by tackling a number of critical challenges in the EU-28, Norway and Switzerland.