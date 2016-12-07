UK plastics companies invited to capitalise on opportunities in India

× Expand India

UK plastics companies are being encouraged to capitalise on the growing opportunities offered by the Indian market.

As part of a trade mission organised by the Department for International Trade (DIT) and the British Plastics Federation’s (BPF), UK companies are being offered a place to attend Plastivision - India's largest tradeshow in 2017.

Joining the trade mission gives participants the opportunity to attend a pre-exhibition welcome dinner and briefing session by a sector expert/senior diplomat, as well as exhibit suitable products within the ‘Best of British’ display within the British Pavilion.

In addition to being featured in the British guide to Plastivision, mission delegates will be able to use a dedicated area within the British Pavilion for meetings and receive advice from local DIT commercial advisors about the best ways of securing business in India.

"The BPF is pleased to be running a trade mission to Plastivision 2017 in conjunction with DIT, which offers an excellent way to grasp the many opportunities for plastics companies presented by India’s numerous burgeoning sectors," commented BPF Membership Services Director, Stephen Hunt.

"We encourage any UK plastics companies keen to engage with this expanding market to take part and also to capitalise on the opportunity to have their product featured within the ‘best of British’ display."

Plastivision 2017 — the key tradeshow’s tenth edition — will cover over 60,000 square metres, feature over 1,200 exhibitors and be attended by over 100,000 visitors from 40 countries. It takes place 18–22 January 2017 and is organised by the Indian plastics trade association All India Plastics Manufacturers' Association (AIPMA, www.aipma.net), a member of the Plastindia Foundation, which is a patron of the show.

For a full list of details and benefits and to register interest, click here Alternatively, email the BPF directly here.