× Expand Brighton

The upcoming PVC 2017 conference in Brighton has attracted international support from the world’s leading vinyls associations.

The three-day event, taking place from 25-17 April, has secured a line-up of keynote speakers for the main conference, as well as a full programme of breakout sessions tailored to different parts of the PVC and vinyl industries.

As a result, the conference has attracted the attention and support of worldwide PVC associations, from vinyl associations in Australia, Japan and South Africa to the USA and Canada. For the first time, the European Plastics Converters (EuPC) body are also supporting the conference.

“PVC Brighton 2017 is really not a conference in my opinion, but more like the University of PVC. To this day, I regularly reference PVC 2014 content,” commented Aiñe Curran, President, Vinyl Institute of Canada. “The PVC conference series is a commitment for us now versus a consideration, and truly delivers a curriculum of both master class and world class content that retains its value over time.”

Breakout sessions will include those focused on additives, resin supply and sustainability, as well as machinery processing and efficiency savings through to future developments and new markets, such as 3D printing.

“I will be in Brighton for PVC 2017 and encourage our industry millennia’s, veterans, and everyone in between to attend this global and vital gathering of PVC intellect, which, without question, will result in the advancement of the technical and social chemistry of the PVC movement world-wide,” Curran added.

The full conference line-up can be seen by clicking here.