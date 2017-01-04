Upcoming rubber and elastomers seminar to focus on sustainability

× Expand MPG The theme of MPG's 2017 rubber seminar will be sustainability

The theme of the annual UK rubber seminar organised by Manchester Polymer Group (MPG) will be sustainability, it has been announced.

This year’s event, which will be the twelfth in the series, will take place on 15th May at Lancashire County Cricket Club as is entitled ‘Rubber and Elastomers – Sustainably Meeting Tomorrow’s Challenges’.

MPG, along with the Rubber in Engineering Group, is calling for papers for the event to join the three already confirmed from ARTIS, BASF and 3M.

Organisers are looking for papers that centre on the theme of demonstrating the new and current capabilities of the rubber and elastomers sector in meeting the challenges that the industry will face in the future.

The event will follow the format of previous events, where papers will be combined with table top displays and networking opportunities.

For further information, click here.