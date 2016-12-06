Bandera increases presence in UK market

× Expand UK Extrusion Steve Trainor (left) and Nigel Hallett

Italy-based manufacturer of blown film and foil sheet extrusion lines, Bandera, is increasing its presence in the UK market.

The company is partnering with UK Extrusion Ltd, a new venture started by Steve Trainor and Nigel Hallett, in order to expand its offering to UK processors.

“I am attracted to the innovative approach Bandera have to their lines and the fact that their technical assistance to their customers is so strong. They continually exceed their clients’ expectations, developing close relationships during every stage and we consider that this is vitally important," commented Trainor.

Bandera manufactures plant for the production of blown film, including agricultural film and geomembranes; packaging and converting; and heavy-duty bags. It also constructs flat die lines for PET, rigid film and sheet.

It has recently opened a brand new technical centre in Italy following an investment of €4 million. The 'House of Extrusion' is Bandera's flagship centre for R&D, customer trials and test facilities.

Commenting on the decision to partner with Bandera to supply its extrusion technology in the UK, Hallett said he was impressed with the worldwide reach of the company.

“Bandera have 35,000 extruders installed worldwide and 100 percent of their design and production is carried out in-house in Italy. We are currently working on our first joint demonstration event with Bandera and are compiling a list of interested companies who would like to see the new technology on offer," he concluded.