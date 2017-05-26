Broanmain Plastics installs hybrid machine as it strives for growth

× Expand Jules Selmes 2016 Sumitomo The latest hybrid injection moulding machine installed at Broanmain Plastics.

Surrey-based technical moulder, Broanmain Plastics, has installed a new hybrid injection moulding machine as it aims for 10 percent growth in 2017.

The company, located on the outskirts of Dorking, took delivery of a Systec Hydraulic 160ton machine in December 2016, the family-owned company’s eighth Demag unit installed to-date.

The investment is part of a significant expansion of Broanmain’s premises following increased customer demand.

“The new generation of hybrid injection moulding machines are much more energy efficient and quieter than before and both these factors were a major driver for investment,” explained Jo Davis, Operations Director at Broanmain.

Prior to the arrival of the Systec Hydraulic unit, Broanmain increased its operational floor space by one third and the latest addition sits in the new building alongside existing production machines – with capacity to add more machines should the demand arise.

“Our volume of business has increased over the past couple of years and new technologies that have emerged have meant that improvements to the existing range of machines had to be made,” Davis concluded.