Colour Consult has released a P1 desktop instrument for quality control, which will measure the transmission value of preforms.

It measures the amount of light that passes through a preform or plastic cup.

Even small changes in transmission values can be detected early on, which minimises waste and production time.

With only two buttons for operation, the instrument is simple to use, with the data appearing either on the instrument itself, or on a computer via an Ethernet cable.