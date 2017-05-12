Conair adds Variable Speed Compressors to Portable Chillers to save energy

Conair Group has added variable-speed compressors to its 10-ton and 20-ton EP2 Series Portable Chillers.

Use of variable-speed will save power and let chillers more efficiently handle a range of low, partial, and full chilling loads.

EP2 Series Portable Chillers deliver energy savings of up to 50 per cent compared to previous fixed speed compressors, in a range of realistic and low-load conditions. The EP2 Series has both water-cooled and air-cooled models.

× Expand Conair Portable Chiller

Chillers with fixed-speed compressors adapt to low-load conditions using a hot-gas bypass that creates an artificial load to prevent overcooling. Thus, at partial loads, energy savings are minimal. Newer digital scroll compressors show significant improvement over fixed-speed compressors, and can unload capacity to reduce power consumption for partial loads, but even the newest digital scroll compressors cannot match the efficiency of variable-speed compressors.

Tim Miller, Conair Heat Transfer Sales manager, said: “With the help of this variable-speed compressor option, processors can use the same 10-ton EP2 Series chiller to very efficiently handle any load from 3 to 10 tons. The 20-ton incorporates a 10-ton variable-speed compressor and a 10-ton fixed-speed compressor, so it can handle an even wider load range, from 3 to 20 tons.

“Processors will see impressive power savings from these chillers throughout their capacity range, with the most dramatic savings in the lowest load conditions. It’s like being able to roll out a different, properly sized chiller every time the cooling load changes.”

Conair EP2 Series portable chillers with the variable-speed compressor option also include a premium touch-screen controller with simple, easy-to-use operational and diagnostic screens.

EP2 Series chillers are built with premium components, including low-noise fans, stainless-steel brazed-plate evaporators, and sophisticated controls for unmatched performance and reliability. With cooling capacity provided with R-410A non-ozone depleting refrigerant, the EP2 series not only delivers exceptional power efficiency, in a machine more considerate to the environment.