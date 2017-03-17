Coral Products invests in Renmar machinery as it looks towards “bright future”

× Expand Coral Some of the new Renmar machinery installed at Coral in Merseyside.

Coral Products, a UK manufacturer of plastic injection and blow moulded products, says a significant investment in new machinery is helping it reduce scrap rates and improve efficiency and quality in its products.

The Merseyside-based company has recently installed a range of granulators, conveyors and hopper loaders from Renmar Plastics Machinery, as it continues an ongoing programme of investment to provide the highest quality for its customers during a number of internal changes and company growth.

“Coral Products is undergoing a vast amount of change and we are very proud of the team that we have in place to support the company through this challenging but exciting time,” explained Andrew Jones, General Manager.

“We have been awarded new business, including an automotive contract which is a new venture for Coral and are currently recruiting for our new automotive team who will work alongside our existing employees to move the company forward.”

The company has recently been awarded an ‘AA’ rating on its latest BRC audit and is now due to upgrade its 14001 and 9001 ISO standard.

“2017 will see the year where we put practices in place to support our people. We believe that our employees are the key to our organisational success and we have commenced the Investors in People process to support this ongoing initiative.

“Thanks to companies like Renmar working in partnership with us and providing us with excellent customer service and great products, we believe our future is very bright,” Jones concluded.