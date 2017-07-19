Counterplas receives Negri Bossi machine

Counterplas, a technical moulder based in Sandwell, has received a new Negri Bossi Canbio ST 250-850 injection moulding machine after growing its orders.

The Canbio ST 250 uses Negri Bossi’s newly developed ‘Smartflex’ clamping unit design. Clamping units have improved tie bar spacing when compared to previous models and use precision linear guides to support the moving platen. This arrangement gives improved platen parallelism, especially with heavy moulds, better mould protection, faster opening and closing speeds and a lubrication free moulding zone – a pre-requisite in cleanroom or medical applications.

The machine also has an energy saving servo pump from Bosch–Rexroth. The pump drive significantly reduces energy consumption compared to conventional variable and fixed pump drive systems. The faster response times of the pump gives all round improved machine performance with reduced noise levels, faster machine movements, and up to 60 per cent reduction in energy consumption compared to conventional variable and fixed displacement drives.

The machine is fitted with a full Servo driven Negri Sytrama S7L robot with a 5kg payload. This robot can perform multiple operations in a sequence, such as; part pick up and insertion, including movements inside and outside the mould area. The conveyor supplied by Negri Bossi has integrated safety guarding built on to the conveyor for a more compact solution compared with free standing guarding.