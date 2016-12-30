Cranfield University takes delivery of composite curing press for R&D

× Expand Cranfield The Fontijne Grotnes Composite Curing Press housed in the Cranfield University laboratory being programmed by Aurele Bras, Research Fellow at Cranfield University.

Cranfield University has invested in a new composite curing press in order to carry out vital research into composite materials for aerospace and automotive industry applications.

The Fontijne Grotnes Composite Curing Press, supplied through UK agents, Intellicare, is a laboratory platen press designed for the polymer processing, rubber and composites industry.

The model purchased by Cranfield is a LabPro 1000, a hydraulically operated, two-column press with prism guiding with 500 x 500 mm heated platens, platen heating up to 450°C and a wide range press force; from 100 to 1000kN.

The press will enable Cranfield to not only carry out research into composite materials for aerospace and automotive industry application, as well as enabling further advancement in postgraduate studies for a number of students directly involved with the projects.

“We purchased the LabPro 1000 to assist our investigation and development of cost effective manufacturing technology for lightweight composite structures in partnership with industry, in particular but not limited to current research projects for unmanned aircraft structures with BAE SYSTEMS and sports car bodies with McLaren Automotive,” commented Andrew Mills, Principal Research Fellow Composites Manufacturing, Enhanced Composites & Structures Centre at Cranfield.

Mills added that the choice of press was based on a number of factors, including the high specification of the press, including temperature distribution during both the heating and cooling cycles, the quick closing and opening speed of the heated platens, the reputation of Fontijne Presses and the build quality.