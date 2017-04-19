Davis-Standard’s UK division celebrates 50-year service of dedicated employee

× Expand Davis Standard Dave Smith (left) receives a certificate of recognition from Managing Director of Davis-Standard Limited, Mark Woodgate (right).

Davis-Standard Limited, the UK division of the US-headquartered extrusion and converting machinery manufacturer, Davis-Standard LLC, is celebrating the 50 year anniversary of one of its longest-serving employees.

Dave Smith, who works at the company’s site in Brierley Hill, West Midlands, joined the company in 1967 when it was Brookes (Oldbury) Limited as an apprentice, working his way to a Maintenance Fitter’s position and then Foreman.

In 2001, when the company was purchased by Davis-Standard LLC, Smith’s duties evolved, eventually seeing him become a Works Engineer, the position he holds today.

As part of his role, Smith prepares equipment for testing, conducts machinery rebuilds such as gearbox and die rebuilds, performs waterbath and downstream equipment assembly, and provides field services including borescoping.

“I’ve always enjoyed working with machinery because there are always new challenges and problems to solve. There has never been a day when I didn’t enjoy coming to work,” said Smith.

The company says that owning to the length of time served, Mr Smith’s extensive machinery knowledge has, and continues to be, an asset as the business evolves and adds new services and products to its range.

“Dave’s knowledge of our business and his ability to provide expertise for the entire scope of his work has been instrumental to our success,” explained Mark Woodgate, Managing Director of Davis-Standard Limited. “We are grateful to him and for all he does on a daily basis to support customers.”