DMN-Westinghouse brings new HP high pressure rotary valve to UK

DMN-Westinghouse, rotary valve makers based in the Netherlands, have release a new HP high pressure rotary valve.

The HP valve, which debuted at the Powtech bulk powders industry show in Nuremburg last year, has significant advantages over other high pressure rotary valves, with minimal product degradation and reduced axial air leakage. In fact, up to a third less air leakage than other standard high pressure valves.

DMN-Westinghouse engineers distinguished the HP valve by setting an upwards pressure of up to 3.5 bar g. With the innovative design of the inlet, product degradation will be minimal as the product travels through the valve and energy costs reduced by cutting air leakage by up to 33 per cent.

The HP valve bodies and the twelve bladed, standard full end disc rotor are manufactured from 316 stainless steel, while the end covers are made from aluminium to reduce wear.

For ease of servicing the HP has outboard bearings which are lubricated and sealed for life, and the special construction of the shaft sealing guarantees the lowest air leakage. All models offer optimum venting through a large vent hole, so a maximum product flow into the vented pockets is guaranteed. SEW drives are fitted as standard.

At the present time, the HP rotary valves are available in three sizes - 200mm, 250mm and 300mm. Standard conveying rates range from 8.3 - 30 litres per complete rotor revolution at 100 per cent filling. The standard models are suitable for handling products up to a temperature of +80°C. The HP valve is now available in the UK.