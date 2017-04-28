Engel e-factory MES systems replaced by new software suite

× Expand TIG ENGEL's MES interface will now be provided by T.I.G.

Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) software from the ENGEL group will now be provided under a different interface.

ENGEL will no longer operate its established ‘e-factory’ MES, but will utilise the ‘authentig’ software suite from T.I.G. to provide an independent interface solution.

However, as e-factory is based on the authentig system, following a longstanding partnership between ENGEL and T.I.G., the companies say that existing users will only see a name change, with functionality and operating logic remaining the same as before.

The decision to replace its system follows the integration of T.I.G. into the ENGEL group of companies in October 2016.

T.I.G. will remain an independent company within the group, but will receive investment from ENGEL to develop its MES solutions, with the aim of becoming the market leader as a MES provider for the plastic processing industry.

By keeping the MES interface neutral, says T.I.G., means it can be utilised by manufacturers that do not use ENGEL injection moulding machines and systems.

“ENGEL as an investor in the background provides stability and a long-term outlook. This gives an additional boost to the level of trust that processing companies place in us,” explained Wolfgang Frohner, Managing Director of T.I.G.

T.I.G. says its systems are already used in over 8,000 networked injection moulding machines, boasting seven of the ten world’s largest automotive component suppliers as customers.

“MES is a core component of ENGEL’s inject 4.0 programme”, emphasises Dr. Stefan Engleder, CEO of the ENGEL group of companies. “By bundling our expert knowledge we have significantly improved our expertise in the MES field.”