Engis set to add shine with new SC compound

Engis UK has launched the new Hyprez SC diamond polishing compound, which has been created specifically for the mould and die polishing market.

The innovative SC carrier has been developed by Engis’ team of chemical engineers, and resists vaporising at higher temperatures.

This means the new compound is ideal for use on hot surfaces, such as large plastic injection moulds that require re-work in-situ.

The means that an SC compound, such as the one shown below, can retain its form and substance at temperatures as high as 298°C, compared to an alternative polishing compound.

The carrier also provides lubrication without being greasy, or spinning off the felt or wood bob.

Alongside this, the SC compound utilises a new and sharper diamond type, as well as special particle size distribution, which provides a superior cutting action.

Together, this results in a more flexible product that provides faster cutting rates, better finishes, and the capability of skipping polishing steps so tasks can be completed more quickly, reducing turnaround times and enhancing customer service and satisfaction.