EREMA freshens up post-consumer recyclates

EREMA, based near Linz in Austria, has announced that its customers can access a mobile version of its ‘ReFresher’ unit for eliminating odours from post-consumer recyclate (PCR).

The ReFresher is intended to end smelly PCR plastic, bringing a wealth of new applications for recycled feedstocks, including consumer markets like homeware and cars.

"We recognised the potential of continuously increasing packaging waste early on and worked intensively on finding a technical solution for the odour issue. With the ReFresher we offer recyclers and producers the edge in terms of quality to establish themselves in the marketplace with odourless recyclates from household waste," explained Manfred Hackl, EREMA CEO.

The ReFresher eliminates odours caused by migrated substances, i.e. residues left on the plastic materials. These include, for example, food contamination, cleaner/detergent residues and cosmetics. The ReFresher is downstream of the extrusion process and keeps the recyclates at the required temperature at which volatile materials can be discharged.

The ReFresher is available in various expansion stages depending on the end application. The new mobile ReFresher is now being supplied as an additional service for on-site trials directly at the customer's location to adapt the solution precisely to the requirements of the end product.

Based on TVEPlus technology, the ReFresher has pioneered filtrated, degassed and odourless recyclates – even in the case of severely contaminated packaging.

Using a parts relationship between a preconditioning unit, Airflush technology, low melt temperatures, efficient filtration and several degassing steps ensures cellulose particles are separated from the plastic. Cellulose odour contamination comes from plastics mixing with wood and paper products.

Clemens Kitzberger, EREMA’s Post Consumer Business Development Manager, said: "At the end of the extrusion process [there is a] high-quality recyclate which is suitable for many applications. The odour caused by migrated substances is more stubborn. End products such as plastic parts in cars or in the home call for an additional recycling step to neutralise the odour. And this is exactly [why] we developed the ReFresher.”