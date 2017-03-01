Father slashes NHS waiting time with self-made 3D printed prosthetic for son

× Expand Stratasys Sol with his 3D printed prosthetic

A father has created a prosthetic arm for his amputee son using 3D printing technology in a project that has enabled cost savings of up to 76 percent compared to traditional methods.

Ben Ryan used multi-material, multi-colour PolyJet 3D printing technology from Stratasys to enable the production of a fully-functioning 3D printed hydraulic prosthetic for his two year old son, Sol, enabling a more natural acceptance of prosthetic arms for young children.

The customised design and production of the 3D printed hydraulic prosthetic has delivered cost savings of up to 76 percent, as well as time savings in design and production of 90 percent, compared to traditional methods of manufacture. This crucially permits prosthetics to be used at an earlier developmental stage.

Through his company, Ambionics, Ryan says he will now its research and testing into infant development with prosthetics, as well as starting a Crowdfunding campaign on to enable medical device usability trials, which are required before seeking authorisation to launch the product into the market

“We were fortunate enough to have access to this technology, which enabled us to 3D print a prototype arm so quickly and cost-effectively. In founding Ambionics, it’s now my goal to ensure that other limb deficient children like my son are not faced with the current constraints and delays of traditional prosthetic manufacture,” said Ryan.