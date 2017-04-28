Flexicon releases flexible screw conveyor with trough hopper for range of materials

Flexicon, based in Kent, has released a new flexible screw conveyor with trough hopper, that can receive material from multiple outlets of feeders, grinders and blenders.

The hopper features an extended-length charging adapter that exposes 1143mm of the flexible screw rotating within an inclined U-shaped trough to charge material entering the hopper at any point.

The rugged inner screw is the only moving part contacting material, and is offered in numerous designs to handle materials with high or low granular flow, including products that pack, cake or smear, with no separation of blends.

× Expand Flexicon Feed Hopper

As it rotates, the flexible screw self-centres within the tube, providing ample clearance between the screw and tube wall to eliminate or minimise degradation. Material then exits the conveyor below the drive point, preventing contact with bearings or seals.

The hopper has a stainless-steel grate for safety, and to prevent oversized particles from entering the conveyor.

Smooth, crevice-free surfaces of the screw and tube interior allow in-place flushing with water, steam or cleaning solutions through a lower clean-out cap and upper discharge housing. The flexible screw is removable for separate sanitising and inspection of the polymer conveyor tube and stainless steel hopper, as well as the screw.