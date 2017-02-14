Functional fixtures maker enhances ABS jigs production with a Stratasys Fortus 3D Printer.

An automated testing provider based in Letchworth, Hertfordshire, says it has increased its manufacturing efficiency after buying a Stratasys Fortus Production 3D Printer from reseller Laserlines.

Peak Group is using Stratasys’ 3D printer to create high performance jigs and fixtures. Made from Nylon 12 and ABS, the 3D printed parts enabled Peak Group to speed up its manufacturing, with more flexibility and lower costs.

Richard Bushell, Peak Group Managing Director, said: “We purchased our Stratasys Fortus Production 3D Printer 18 months ago, and since then it has been running 24/7, including nights, holidays and weekends.

“3D printing offers us a new level of flexibility and versatility when it comes to production. We can 3D print complex tools of different sizes and materials, on-demand, in a fraction of the time compared to traditional CNC tooling.

“3D printing has enabled us to become more efficient during production. Due to the high-throughput of the Fortus Production 3D Printer and minimal operator time required, we have been able to produce many parts for our jigs and fixtures, often at 50 per cent of the cost of our traditional process.”

× Expand Fortus 3D Printer by Stratasys

Peak Production says it has cut its lead times by up to 90 per cent on plastic parts, compared to traditional methods, significantly reducing the company’s manufacturing workflow. With the Fortus Production 3D Printer requiring minimal manual operation, Peak’s managers have increased staff numbers on other sections of its business. Bushell added that Peak Group is now considering a second machine.