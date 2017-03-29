Genesis marks decade of business with new UK distributorship

× Expand BPM Genesis

Genesis Process Solutions is marking its 10th year of business with the announcement of a new UK distribution partnership with US-based Bay Plastics Machinery (BPM).

Formed in 1961, Bay Plastics Machinery is a major manufacturer and supplier of plastics machinery in the United States but, until recently, has not had any representation in the UK.

Cheshire-based Genesis is now introducing Bay’s range of strand pelletisers, conveyors and air knives to UK manufacturers, as well as the company’s latest patented system that is designed to eradicate ‘carryover’, a problem that commonly affects pelletisers when a small number of pellets are drawn back into the rotor during the cutting process and are cut multiple times. The BPM solution, which can be installed to most strand pelletisers, uses vacuum to immediately remove pellets from the cutting chamber.

Bay Plastics Machinery manufactures three basic types of pelletiser – manual, automatic or water bath – and there are variations of each type, with options for customisation. This flexibility, says Phil Cameron, Sales Director of Genesis Process Solutions, is what has lead to BPM becoming one of the leading US manufacturers of pelletisers.

“We believe that there is a strong market for the products from Bay Plastics Machinery and certainly the research that we have carried out has been very positive,” Cameron explained.

“The whole range is competitively priced and extremely well engineered so it will be interesting to see how these products are accepted by the industry.”

Genesis will use its presence at Interplas this year to introduce customers to the BPM range. Taking place from 26-28 September at the NEC, Birmingham, the show is the UK plastics industry’s largest event.