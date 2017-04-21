Halifax-based extruder reduces production and materials costs with Plasmac technology

× Expand Plasmac The Plasmac Alpha range has been installed at Bond A Band in Halifax

Bond A Band, a plastics extrusion company based in Halifax, is saving both production and materials costs following investment in a new recovery and recycling system from Plasmac.

Bond A Band, which manufactures extruded aromatic/aliphatic polyurethane sheet, film and profiles, chose a system from UK-based Plasmac’s ‘Alpha’ range.

Supplied by UK Extrusions Ltd, the Alpha System allows Bond A Band to utilise its production waste by enabling the company to reclaim and pelletise its start-up waste, including flake product and coiled films.

These are then fed directly into the Alpha system to avoid granulation prior, before they are fed proportionally back into the company’s extruders as a formed pellet to maintain bulk density.

Commenting, Bond A Band’s Managing Director, Jonathan Heaton, said: “Having researched the market, I came to the conclusion that the Plasmac Alpha range fulfilled my criteria in terms of capability in handling a very difficult material, running costs and quick return on investment.

“The way this system is designed means that we will not require any prior size reduction for most products, in terms of a granulator or shredder, which will contribute towards reducing our production costs. Additionally, this was one of the smallest footprint units available to us and will therefore release valuable space for other applications.”

Before purchasing the system, Bond A Band sent samples of their start-up waste to Plasmac’s UK facility for trials. After initial tests they were able to visit, view the proposed system and see their material being processed.

UK Extrusion Director, Steve Trainor, said: “The Alpha system which Jonathan has chosen features Plasmac’s patented Short Screw Technology. This provides minimal power consumption and highest output, giving overall lower running costs.

“The low shear, minimal dwell time and absolute minimal material degradation means that Bond A Band will be able to recycle all their waste into high quality pellets. This will immediately reduce their raw material costs. Put this together with the energy savings and the great return on investment becomes apparent.”