HRSFlow launches new hot runner solutions for simplified moulding

Hot runner specialist, HRSFlow, has developed three new solutions it says optimise the injection moulding process and simplify routine maintenance of hot runner systems.

The new components consist of a ‘Three Layer Tip’, ‘Pressure Block’ and a ‘Thread Safe Kit’, each designed to either produce enhanced quality in the finished part, improve the processing of materials in the mould or make routine maintenance simpler.

The Three Layer Tip is a special coating-free tip made of three materials, one of which is a copper bushing internal to the flow channel to improve thermal conductivity. The new design provides increased temperature at the gate, improving processing of materials such as glass filled fibre.

Thanks to the use of a special material and the removal of any coating, the new Three Layer Tip ensures wear reduction of the nozzle tip, elimination of black spots on the moulded parts and an optimal mechanical resistance. Although these improvements have been produced especially for the automotive lighting sector, all injection moulded parts with high cosmetic requirements can benefit from this new product.

× Expand HRSFlow Three Layer Tip

The Pressure Block is a new component made with special low heat conductible materials. It is positioned between the hot runner system and the mould, which increases the clamp plate stiffness under load, and at the same time provides an optimal thermal profile along the whole hot runner system. The main feature is the flexible positioning without negatively affecting the thermal profile of the hot runner system.

Optimising the injection moulding process is fundamental for production of a quality finished part but simplifying the routine maintenance is equally important, says HRSFlow, adding that the new Thread Safe Kit provides both requirements. A special bushing positioned between nozzle and manifold, provides easy nozzle removal without thread damage when processing materials such as PMMA and PC

The new design eliminates thread seizing between the duct and manifold allowing for simple removal of the nozzle from the manifold for routine maintenance in any condition.