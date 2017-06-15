Industry collaboration sees new machine range ‘zoom’ into UK market

× Expand Yizumi Yizumi machines are now available to the UK market

Collaboration between a machinery supplier and a plastics manufacturer has resulted in the distribution of a new range of injection moulding machines to the UK market.

STV Machinery and Fenton Precision Engineering formed a unique partnership to test the capabilities of the Chinese-made ‘Yizumi’ (pronounced Yi-Zoo-Me) range of machinery, so that STV could make a decision on distributorship of the range based on a three-month, no obligation trial by Fenton.

“Although new to the UK, Yizumi are a well-established worldwide company, represented in over 30 countries,” explained STV’s Director, Richard Perry.

The machines, which are designed and built to European standards, are manufactured from three production sites, with approximately 7000 injection machines produced per year ranging from 60 to 3,200 tonne clamp.

Perry continued: “At STV Machinery we are very excited to be representing them here [in the UK]. We know a lot about injection moulding machines from the bottom up and we believe that the Yizumi range can really offer UK processors good quality, reliability and value for money.”

Fenton Precision Engineering has experienced continued growth over the last three years, which has led to the need for it to expand and re-organise its injection moulding halls, which currently house 29 injection machines.

Following the loan of the 120-tonne Yizumi machine, Fenton has made the decision to purchase a 260-tonne machine from the range as it looks to expand into new markets.

Nick Skidmore, Director, explained: “We are very impressed with the Yizumi machine. It has been totally reliable and there have been no issues. We are at a stage where we are expanding into new market sectors and efficiency and reliability are key to this.

“We have taken the decision to purchase a Yizumi 260-tonne machine, which is a higher capacity than the one we currently have and will be more suitable for our increasing business and mix of tooling. We expect to be installing this in the coming weeks.”

Following the company’s long-standing relationship with STV, Skidmore added that he expects to make Yizumi the standard machine at Fenton.

“I have complete confidence in the support we will receive from the team at STV Machinery, having tested their expertise over the years,” he concluded.