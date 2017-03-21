Instron launches new software system for more efficient testing

× Expand Instron Instron’s new Bluehill Universal software

Instron has released the latest version of its Bluehill software in a new, intuitive package it says brings enhanced functionality and improved workflows to its machines.

Bluehill Universal has been designed for touch interaction and allows the user to view the test workspace on a large format monitor. Instron says features such as intuitive gestures and large touchpoints make the user experience “simpler and smarter”.

New features unique to the Bluehill Universal version of the software include ‘QuickTest’, which enables simple tests to be carried out without having to build new methods. This, says Instron, is designed for new or infrequent users, as the function allows the user to start a test speed at the touch of a button. A pre-defined graph and results table populates the most common results, such as ‘Maximum Force’ and ‘Displacement at Break’.

Additionally, the software also follows the trend of connected devices and the Internet of Things (IoT), by offering users technical support from Instron technicians via the touchscreen. When a message is sent from Instron Connect, it carries all of the important system information, such as frame model number, software version, etc., helping users get back to testing faster quickly. Secure screen-sharing tools can speed up the support process even further and also allows users to keep track of their system calibrations and software versions.

To increase productivity and efficiency of setting up and managing data, enhanced exporting tools give users the ability to customise results and raw data export files so that they can easily interface with Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS).

Instron says that one of Bluehill Universal’s “most groundbreaking features” is its built-for-touch architecture. Testing systems can now be operated from an Operator Dashboard - a large-format touch monitor - which can be mounted on the side of the test frame for improved ergonomics and accessibility, which, says Instron “profoundly increases” testing throughput.