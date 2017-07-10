Irish moulder capitalises on medical device growth with new investment

× Expand Sumitomo Medical Example of injection moulded medical device components coming off the conveyor belt

An Irish moulding company is capitalising on the sustained growth of the plastic medical device market by investing in new machinery.

Trend Technologies Ireland, a contract moulder of of devices for the medical and life sciences sectors, recently opened its third ISO Class 7 (10,000) cleanroom at its 7,000 square meter manufacturing facility in Mullingar, Ireland.

The company’s capital investment in the facility included additional cleanroom space and equipment, as well as a number of Sumitomo (SHI) Demag 50-tonne IntElect machines, which it says has enabled it to boost process stability and achieve shorter production runs.

Trend’s site in Ireland is the company’s ‘Centre of Excellence’ for injection moulding, and provides tooling, project management, Moldflow and Scientific Injection Moulding support to Trend Technologies sites globally.

Items moulded on site by Trend form part of Class I, IIA, IIB and III medical devices and include wound care products, diagnostic laboratory consumables, ventilator housings, surgical handles and stent delivery sub-components.

“The Irish and UK medical device sector is in a sustained growth phase,” commented Trend’s Manufacturing Manager, Tom Kelly.

“We are in the process of building another cleanroom, which when complete in the summer will expand our cleanroom manufacturing capacity by an additional 400 square meters. This is in response to the positive outlook for the sector and the increasing demand for high quality medical device components.”